Christmas Around Town Is December 4

"Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful..."

As we write this, we are experiencing blizzard-like conditions, and this little jingle keeps slipping from our lips. Luckily, the weather is expected to clear up next week, just in time for our annual Christmas Around Town celebration set for Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

It's quite a heartwarming experience to take in this annual event. Holiday music is broadcast throughout downtown and store windows are decorated for the season, making your outside stroll pleasurable, even if a bit chilly. Many businesses provide free holiday treats and hot cocoa for your enjoyment, as well as great deals, drawings, and extended shopping hours.

There are many friendly faces and smiles to be found, especially when Santa and his LIVE reindeer make an appearance at the Arnold Community Center. Special appearances by Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, and Buddy the Elf are also in store for holiday lovers young and old.

Arnold Chamber does an amazing job with their annual appreciation potato bar supper, featuring a satisfying array of toppings—and it's FREE to the public. This is a splendid way to get out and connect with others in your community.

Come and join in the fun and #ShopLocal on December 4 and all month long. Our local businesses work hard throughout the year supplying much-needed goods and services for your convenience. Where would we be without them?

Thank you to the Arnold Chamber for sponsoring Christmas Around Town each year!



