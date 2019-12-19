Celebrating 20 Years of SORC!

They say time flies when you're having fun, and the Sandhills Open Road Challenge is no exception! The year 2020 marks 20 years of SORC fun and memories.

SORC has been a blessing to Arnold and the surrounding area, and it's hard to imagine anyone untouched by it in one way or another.

The Rialto Theatre will be hosting a community-wide gathering to express appreciation for SORC's generous contributions to the community. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy good conversation and community spirit in recognition of SORC.

Date: Friday, January 3, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Sandhills Motors showroom

Details: Reception is at 5:30 at Sandhills Motors with hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks. Following the reception, everyone is invited to The Rialto Theatre for a showing of "Ford vs. Ferrari" starting at 7 p.m. (regular admission prices apply).

Who Is Invited: EVERYONE!